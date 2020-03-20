Advisor Group Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FOF. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 246,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FOF opened at $7.28 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

