Advisor Group Inc. Sells 666 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.78. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $18.08.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.