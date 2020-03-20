Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 166 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD opened at $161.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.17. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The company has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.