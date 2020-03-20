Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) PT Set at €832.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been given a €832.00 ($967.44) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($802.33) price target on Adyen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adyen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €801.00 ($931.40).

