AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,652 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AER. ValuEngine cut AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of AER stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. AerCap’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

