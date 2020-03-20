AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $55.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AGCO traded as low as $41.82 and last traded at $42.40, with a volume of 272201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AGCO. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Get AGCO alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

About AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.