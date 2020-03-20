Ajo LP Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,930 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 79,337 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Apple by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 49,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $10,079,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,092.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

