ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALERUS FINL COR/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS ALRS opened at $16.08 on Monday. ALERUS FINL COR/SH has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.42.

ALERUS FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALERUS FINL COR/SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ALERUS FINL COR/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

About ALERUS FINL COR/SH

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services for individuals, families, and businesses. It offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, personal loans, lines of credit, debit and credit cards, deposit and payment solutions, and mobile wallet, as well as online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, and private banking services.

