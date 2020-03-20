Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.59.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $141.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

