Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$50.00 to C$46.00. The stock traded as low as C$32.02 and last traded at C$34.12, with a volume of 1284195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.07.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.56.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (TSE:ATD.B)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

