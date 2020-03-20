Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of WTER opened at $0.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Alkaline Water has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

