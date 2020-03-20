AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $2,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45. Tenet Healthcare Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana acquired 2,596 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $36,811.28. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer acquired 11,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $213,670.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,316 shares of company stock valued at $851,745. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on THC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

