AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $440,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in LivePerson by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 17,103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in LivePerson by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,717,000 after buying an additional 449,567 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in LivePerson by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 42,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. Equities analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPSN. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $51.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.87.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,497 shares of company stock worth $2,449,655. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

