AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,826 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 328,828 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,064,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $3,644,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,661,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NYSE:NRZ opened at $6.75 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

In other news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.