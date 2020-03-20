Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to post $108.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $106.39 million to $112.70 million. Alteryx reported sales of $76.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $562.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $559.70 million to $573.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $724.39 million, with estimates ranging from $699.50 million to $756.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. Alteryx had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $156.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $97.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $150.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.60.

NYSE:AYX opened at $98.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.88. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $160.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94.

In other Alteryx news, Director Charles Cory sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total transaction of $366,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 13,663 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $1,411,251.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,853 shares of company stock valued at $68,903,123. Corporate insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $2,126,000. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.