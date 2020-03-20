Altice USA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 11,116 call options on the company. This is an increase of 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,137 call options.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

