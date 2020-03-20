Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 19,502 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,502 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $49,594,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,944,000 after purchasing an additional 796,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,035,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,272.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 649,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 601,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

ETFC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

