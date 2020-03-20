Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.44.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

