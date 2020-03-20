Amalgamated Bank Increases Stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.82.

Shares of HUBS opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $207.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.13 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,318 shares of company stock worth $3,437,301 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.