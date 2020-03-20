Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 936,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,334,000 after purchasing an additional 289,130 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 50,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $44.76 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $86.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.03. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.