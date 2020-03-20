Amalgamated Bank Sells 757 Shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,615,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,319,000 after purchasing an additional 693,350 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

In related news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETFC opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

