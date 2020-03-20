Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,392,000. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 17,357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,322.48.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,880.93 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $910.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,977.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,840.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

