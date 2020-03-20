American Capital Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1,092.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.