American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of American International Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

American International Group stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. American International Group has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.92.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $849,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,814 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 13,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.