Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,071,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,574 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Marathon Oil worth $41,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO opened at $3.83 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

