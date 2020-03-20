Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE: ORC) recently:

3/18/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/10/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/4/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/22/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Orchid Island Capital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $147.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.44. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 41.20%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Cauley bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

