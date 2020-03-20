Analysts Set Expectations for Intel Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report released on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INTC. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. FIX raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.16.

Shares of INTC opened at $45.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07. The company has a market cap of $214.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock worth $2,214,260 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.