Analyzing Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) & SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Novus Therapeutics has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novus Therapeutics and SCYNEXIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 SCYNEXIS 0 0 6 0 3.00

Novus Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,207.69%. SCYNEXIS has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 599.91%. Given Novus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Novus Therapeutics is more favorable than SCYNEXIS.

Profitability

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novus Therapeutics N/A -107.89% -90.50% SCYNEXIS -11,653.81% -443.94% -102.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.5% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Novus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of SCYNEXIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novus Therapeutics and SCYNEXIS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$14.06 million ($1.20) -0.22 SCYNEXIS $120,000.00 321.43 -$53.71 million ($0.81) -0.82

Novus Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SCYNEXIS. SCYNEXIS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Novus Therapeutics beats SCYNEXIS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection). The company also has a foam-based drug delivery technology (OP-01) that could be used to deliver drugs into the ear, nose, and sinus cavities. Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections. The company was founded by Scot Kevin Huber, Terry Eugene Marquardt, Pierre Bernard Jacques Monnet, Russell J. Outcalt, and Yves Joseph Ribeill on November 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

