Analyzing SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) & Its Rivals

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s competitors have a beta of 2.02, indicating that their average share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2492 9409 12913 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 200.44%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -16.08% -2.95% 4.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.48 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.01 billion $468.00 million 3.77

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S competitors beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

