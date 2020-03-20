Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $29.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

