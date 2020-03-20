Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Raised by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.3% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 764,193 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1,079.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

