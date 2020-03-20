Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is American Money Management LLC’s Largest Position

American Money Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.36. The company has a market cap of $1,092.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.