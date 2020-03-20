Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1,823.4% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 764,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $244.78 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,079.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.