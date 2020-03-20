Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 139,440 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.3% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $313,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $244.78 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,079.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

