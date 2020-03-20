Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.6% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $466,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Apple by 27.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 49,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $10,079,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apple from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

AAPL opened at $244.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,079.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $299.60 and a 200-day moving average of $269.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

