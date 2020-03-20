Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley now has a $44.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00. Applied Materials traded as low as $38.24 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 7748788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.86.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $71.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ICAP upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,822,210,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,522,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708,691 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,764,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,980,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

