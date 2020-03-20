AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,887 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $379,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

MCK stock opened at $127.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $111.71 and a 12-month high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

