AQR Capital Management LLC Has $368.88 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 628,367 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.64% of Northrop Grumman worth $368,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 183,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,962,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $296.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.29 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

