AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,524,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 394,637 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Oracle worth $450,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 11,983 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 62,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,651,622 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $511,343,000 after acquiring an additional 86,808 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.95.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.