Ares Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,792 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 300% compared to the typical volume of 1,448 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of ARCC opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.07%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 27,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

