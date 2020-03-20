ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 1,533 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,732,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $479,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,460 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 185,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148,734.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 157,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $139.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.79. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $153.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.