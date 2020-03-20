ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires 80,016 Shares of EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,016 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in EVI Industries were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in EVI Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in EVI Industries by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 201,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 52,909 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 805,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,768,000 after purchasing an additional 207,874 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in EVI Industries by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. EVI Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

EVI Industries Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI).

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.