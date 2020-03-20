ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Acquires New Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASND. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

ASND opened at $101.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

