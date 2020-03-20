ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,726,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,322.48.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,880.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $955.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,977.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,840.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

