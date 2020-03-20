ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Boosts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $17,402,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $161.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.17. The firm has a market cap of $189.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura lowered their target price on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.19.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

