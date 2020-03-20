ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Buys 95,556 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1,019.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,556 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned about 0.38% of Stoneridge worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Stoneridge by 15.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $326,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 98.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRI opened at $16.27 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Equities analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

