ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after acquiring an additional 517,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,341,000 after acquiring an additional 190,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after acquiring an additional 450,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after acquiring an additional 626,014 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $17.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.