ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $16,596,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 429,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $80,704,000 after purchasing an additional 218,778 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,913 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $139.80 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.79 and a 200-day moving average of $185.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

