ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Invests $2.50 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,858,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

WWE opened at $36.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

