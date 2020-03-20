ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Purchases 1,668 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of INFO opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $72.11. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $81.65.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 57,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $4,630,430.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,194,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.